Editor’s Note: The Giving and Receiving series features people involved in humanitarian programs – as recipients or providers. The series runs occasionally now through December.
Michael De Arcos is set to become a full-time employee for the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank at the start of the new year.
He’s looking forward to being on payroll for the work he puts in on a daily basis, but the new year also marks a much more important milestone for the Lincoln native – two years sober.
De Arcos, 46, has struggled with an alcohol addiction since his teenage years, but today, 23 months clean and thriving in his rehabilitation program’s work program, he has a new lease on life.
“I’m thinking clearly again. I feel better about myself and I wake up feeling good knowing I don’t have to drink,” De Arcos said. “There’s a better way of living and the food bank is helping me with that.”
Those going through the local rehabilitation program that De Arcos is part of go to church, work through a 12-step program, attend Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholic Anonymous classes and participate in a work program.
De Arcos first got involved at the food bank as part of his recovery about a year ago, but about five months ago, he was promoted to warehouse manager after having proved his worth to the nonprofit organization. In the position, he has gained leadership and organizational skills, and he’s become certified to use a forklift.
Recovering from an addiction is a day-to-day struggle. The hardest part, he said, is when his mind starts playing tricks on him. When the idea of “just one drink” starts to creep in, he has to find the strength to not fall back into old ways. But the work he does at the food bank helps tremendously, he said, because it gives him a sense of purpose.
“Working here has been a big part of my recovery. I get to work with people and get my mind off things, and they’ve given me a chance to prove myself,” he said. “I really like the work and what the food bank does. They help people in their time of need. I’ve always wanted to help people, and now I’m in a position where I’m finally able to do that.”
He’s now a familiar face for many of the organizations and individuals that utilize the food bank throughout the year. Patrick Hamilton, chief operations officer for the food bank, said hiring De Arcos full-time was a no brainer.
“He came with a good attitude and a willingness to learn and better his future, so he earned his position here,” Hamilton said. “He cares about the work, his team and helping this community. He has shown his character and his interest in serving the community, so he gave us no choice but to hire him on.”
De Arcos said Hamilton and Joanne Ellis, executive director of the food bank, have been important role models throughout his recovery and that he was grateful for the trust they put in him.
“They do a lot of good for the community and they gave me a chance to help and give back to the community,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve done something to help others, and it feels good. It gives me a future and hope that there is something more to life. To see the people when we hand out food, some of them cry and thank us, it just feels really good.”
De Arcos said others struggling with their sobriety are capable of recovery too, it just takes a personal desire to make the change and commitment.
“We don’t have to use; there’s a better way of living,” he said. “There are all kinds of programs out there that can help, you just have to look them up. They will help you, you just have to want to help yourself too.”