Editor’s Note: We annually, during the holiday season, feature people who help or have been helped by local organizations. This is the last of this year’s series, which we hope has inspired you to consider contributing to the groups.
There was a time when Yuba-Sutter native Leandra Glazier was addicted to drugs and not living the life she wanted.
She said she was able to turn her life around and now lives to help others do the same.
“I knew I was living wrong and I wasn’t being a good influence,” Glazier said. “I spent a lot of time in recovery.”
Glazier said she went through a lot of trauma in her life that caused her to turn down the path of drugs. After she made the decision to get clean she joined the Salvation Army’s Family Crisis Center program in Marysville, which provided her with psychotherapy and the opportunity to reunite with her family.
“It was a very humbling and empowering experience,” Glazier said. “I’m blessed that they accepted me and let me volunteer.”
Glazier started volunteering at the same center in August – one month after completing her own recovery program. Glazier said she answers phones, directs walk-in traffic and tries to inspire those whose shoes she’s been in.
“I love seeing the change in people,” Glazier said. “They walk in with nothing and leave with full-time jobs, housing and relationships with their families.”
Glazier said the hardest part of her job is seeing the people who don’t make it.
“When people don’t complete the program it makes me sad,” Glazier said. “Most make it, but there are some who leave or get too discouraged.”
Although Glazier is sometimes bothered by the few who don’t successfully complete the shelter’s program, she said she understands that people have to want to help themselves before anyone else can help them.
She also said she has plans to continue volunteering at the shelter for as long as she can.
“She’s a value to the community,” said Steve Worthington, the shelter program manager. “She doesn’t have to come here but she shows up and gives back what she received.”
Worthington said he admires how Glazier voluntarily joined the recovery program and now takes pride in showing others how it’s done.