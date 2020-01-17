She and her husband were sweethearts since they were children, says Imogene Carter.
She had all three of their children at Rideout Hospital (now Adventist Health/Rideout).
“I love the hospital,” Carter said.
Carter, 86, who has lived in the area since she was six years old, has been volunteering with the Rideout Hospital Auxiliary for more than 50 years.
Deanne Armstrong, community engagement and volunteer services manager for Adventist Health/Rideout, said the auxiliary was formed about 61 years ago. Its purpose is to help the hospital in any way needed.
Carter said back when she started volunteering in 1969, people had to be invited to join. So when she was invited, her response was “I would love to if they would have me.”
“I love people and I’ve just always been that kind of person and I’m not bashful,” Carter said.
Since then, there have been a lot of changes at both the hospital and auxiliary, Carter said.
“Fifty years ago, auxiliary members used to be called ‘Pink Ladies.’ Our uniforms were pink,” Carter said. “... We also now have men who are dedicated members of the auxiliary. So we’re more inclusive – and we don’t wear pink.”
Carter said the programs have also changed over the years but they have more services than they used to – she said she has been part of many of them and has served as auxiliary president.
Now, she continues to volunteer at least twice a month in floral design.
Carter said she had a grandfather who was involved in floristry.
“I’ve always loved flowers,” Carter said. “I guess I got a little green thumb from my grandpa.”
She said they create silk flower designs at the auxiliary – people can buy them in the gift shop at the hospital. The auxiliary runs the gift shop.
“They sell a lot of floral gifts for patients and so they are constantly turning over the work they create,” Armstrong said.
She said the money the auxiliary makes is donated back to the hospital – funds have gone to help purchase equipment and support programs. Carter said the auxiliary hosts a number of different fundraisers and they also have a scholarship program for students who are going to college to be in the medical field.
Armstrong said Carter is a historian, who has seen a lot of changes in the hospital throughout the years and “her wisdom is invaluable.”
“(She) just continues to serve and it’s just amazing that she’s got over 50 years of service,” Armstrong said. “... She is going to volunteer pretty much all of her life and that’s very inspiring.”
Carter said she plans to continue volunteering as long as the auxiliary is still around and she’s still able.
“I think the main thing with volunteering for the hospital is to have a love of people and a love of helping people,” Carter said.