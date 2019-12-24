Students unwrapped a little holiday cheer at Marysville High School for Mary Covillaud Elementary School’s annual Christmas event on Dec. 21.
“We have a lot of families that are needy,” said Trina Hammons, secretary at Mary Covillaud. “We see them coming to school in need of clothes, in need of food at home and that (is what) inspired (Donna Cummings) to start it.”
She said Cummings started the program 31 years ago and Hammons has been helping for the last 23 years.
She said they write to area businesses to see if they would like to help by donating gifts or money for the program.
During the event, the students who attend are given books, toys, clothing and some food to take home.
Volunteers help out as well – some of whom escort the students to get their lunch, visit Santa Claus and eventually get their bag of presents.
Some of the volunteers even played with the kids and their new toys at the event. Marysville High School cheerleaders also taught students a cheer to perform in front of the crowd.
Kari Ylst, principal of the school, said nearly 200 students were invited to attend.
“These are all kids that are in need of Christmas that we’re aware of,” Ylst said.
Hammons said teachers ask students what they’re doing for the holidays – some kids say things like “my mom and dad said we can’t afford Christmas presents.” This is one of the ways they can identify the students that are in need and will be invited to the event.
Vanessa Van said she has been volunteering for about 15 years and that it helps bring some holiday spirit to the families.
“This event brings smiles to people’s faces, it’s heartwarming,” Van said. “... This is something to give them Christmas.”