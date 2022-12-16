Community members, trade workers and representatives of Marysville Joint Unified School District gathered Friday morning to distribute food and Christmas gifts to struggling families.
Each family who received gifts was selected under the school district’s Homeless Outreach Program for Education (HOPE). Homeless liaisons and advocates with the program identified around 350 homeless children and youths within the district. Of this group, 227 students and 97 families received food boxes, multiple Christmas gifts, blankets, winter hats, gloves and pajamas.
Families were able to visit Local Union 228 in Marysville to pick up their gifts. Food and gifts were also delivered to the families if they were unable to visit the site.
Starting nearly 16 years ago, the gift giving program has evolved over time to include more community partners and sponsorships from local agencies. Yuba County Probation Department, Agents of Change, Yuba County administrators, district staff and local trade unions and businesses have helped to organize the event and purchase gifts over the years, Local Union 228 Training Coordinator Beth Hammes said.
“We’re honored and humbled by the partnerships we have found in this generous community that allow us to do such impactful things for our families,” Superintendent Fal Asrani said in an email. “It’s clear that kindness and generosity know no bounds here in Marysville. Our schools and our students are a big part of this community and we will continue to do all we can as a district to support our families.”
An “Angel Tree” was set up in the district’s administrative office, with ornaments that list a child’s age, gender, clothing size and a wish list for holiday gifts. District staff and other members of the community were able to adopt a family and purchase multiple gifts for each child, Director of Adult Programs and Community Partnerships Bob Eckardt said. Eckardt is also a homeless liaison for HOPE.
“As a newcomer to this event, it’s incredibly humbling to see everyone step up and say ‘How can we help?’” he said. “Everyone in our community needs to be a part of this. Just being human.”
Each food box contained fruits, bread, crackers and other foods with long shelf lives. Eckardt said that many of these families rely on the district’s school meal program to feed their kids. Because they lose access to the program during winter break, supplying families with food boxes ensures that kids can eat during the two weeks they are out of school, he said.
“That’s another strong impact. No one wants to see a hungry child,” Hammes said.
Preparations for the gift giveaway begin in late October to give participants enough time to purchase gifts and supplies to families in need. The timing allows participants to budget for additional presents during the holiday season.
“It’s heartwarming to see because the kids’ situations are not their fault. We identified 350 homeless children and youth this year. Last time I saw the number that high was during the housing market crash,” Administrative Secretary Elizabeth Preston said.
Homeless Advocate Amanda Book has helped organize the gift giveaway for eight years. She appreciates the community’s effort to help local students and their families during the holidays.
“Just seeing different community members provide gifts for our families and everyone playing a part is fantastic. We couldn’t do all of this without all our different puzzle pieces,” Book said.