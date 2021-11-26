“Sometimes all it takes to change the world is a little support.”
That’s the motto affixed to a brochure from Rolling Relief, a nonprofit organization that provides a trailer for families who must deal with the daunting task of having an infant in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), an intensive care unit that specializes in the care of ill or premature newborns.
The need for a trailer is critical for this region because the closest hospital that can provide a full-fledged NICU is in Roseville. For those required to drive there from the Yuba-Sutter area, it can be extremely taxing, especially when stress and anxiety levels are already high enough from wondering if your baby is going to survive the night.
On Tuesday evening, Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter helped alleviate that burden by providing Rolling Relief another trailer for families in need. While previously only having one trailer for families to stay in for a maximum of three weeks, this second trailer allows the nonprofit to serve even more.
“It’s huge, it’s unbelievable,” said Nicole Rubio, founder and director of Rolling Relief and recipient of a 2021 Woman of the Year award from Congressman John Garamendi, D-CA. “We usually are able to help 24-30 families a year. … Now we’re going to be able to double that.”
As families rotate in and out of the trailer during their three-week stay, Rubio handles all upkeep of the temporary shelter.
“We take care of it ourselves,” said Rubio. “I go every checkout … they get a three-week stay … then I go in and clean it, do any maintenance on it, restock it and then check in the new family.”
Rubio said her nonprofit is able to help families once they are referred by a social worker and their needs are assessed based on their financial situation and proximity to the hospital in Roseville.
She became more directly involved with Rolling Relief after another nonprofit moved on to another project.
“We are taking over for a nonprofit that had been doing this for eight to 10 years,” said Rubio. “They went on to do something different, so we took over in March.”
Rubio said an Early Risers Kiwanis member donated the first trailer Rolling Relief used for its efforts in helping families.
“I was helping a friend, who said, ‘Hey, can you fill in for my trailer gal while she has surgery,’” said Rubio. “I’m like, ‘sure.’ Then two and a half years later I’m still doing it. And then when she said either step up or it goes away, we took a long weekend and really thought about it and thought I can’t let it go away.”
For families with an infant in the NICU, being able to have access to a trailer can make a huge difference in their day-to-day lives.
“It’s unbelievable. They have to drive … an hour, two hours to get to see their baby,” said Rubio. “If they’re in the parking lot, they get to be there for every feeding, for every changing. And a lot of them, they have to be trained on how to care for these babies when some of them go home. Some of them go home with a lot of apparatus. So they have to learn to care for them once they go home.”
Along with having access to the trailer, Rubio also provides a small care package with an assortment of items to help each family. Included in that bag is what is called a “scent heart.”
“The mother or father wears the heart and then when they leave the hospital, the nurse will wrap that in with the baby … so they can smell the mother or father,” she said. “From what the parents have been telling me and the nurses, that when the mother and father have more contact with the baby, the baby heals faster and goes home sooner. And obviously, that’s the ultimate goal.”
Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, said providing the trailer to Rolling Relief was an easy decision.
“Habitat for Humanity has been working with the county, working with disaster relief. We received a number of trailers meant to be used for low-income housing. Now that the emergency’s been over with, basically the fires and things going on with that, it’s left us some availability,” said Hale. “The vast majority of our units are used right now to house individuals who previously experienced homelessness ... But we have a few extra we were trying to find some great uses for. Rolling Relief is an incredible organization helping families in need to find a place to stay while they’re dealing with medical issues. Our mission at Habitat is ending homelessness … and trying to be able to provide a safe place for people to go. This does all those things and provides safety for a family while they’re dealing with a difficult time.”
Hale said Habitat had extra trailer units that didn’t have designated uses and said he hopes the organization can do and provide more in the future if needed.
Cami Thomas, with Habitat for Humanity, was credited by Rubio for helping to provide the second trailer.
“She (Rubio) was looking for a trailer about a year and a half ago, they were wanting to expand Rolling Relief,” Thomas said. “I actually asked John Nicoletti (public relations officer at Habitat for Humanity) … if he knew anyone because the trailers we had at the time were for COVID isolation, so they weren’t an option. We were looking and when the opportunity arose, John approached Joe (Hale) and Joe approved it.”
Asked what it meant to do something like this for the community and her friend, Thomas simply said it meant “everything.”
For more information about Rolling Relief or to make a donation, visit https://www.rollingrelief.org.