Students in Colusa and Glenn counties interested and eligible for a higher education scholarship now have the opportunity to apply for one through the Glenn-Colusa CattleWomen and Cattlemen groups.
In order to be eligible, applicants must be Glenn County or Colusa County “high school graduates/students or have their GED certificate, enrolling as full-time students in program or students who will be upper division college or university students enrolled for the fall semester of the year in which the scholarship is awarded, and pursuing a degree in an agricultural related field,” Maureen LaGrande, a member of the Glenn-Colusa CattleWomen, said.