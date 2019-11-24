With Thanksgiving just a few days away, hundreds of people were already in the giving spirt on Saturday for the 12th annual Hands of Hope Turkey Trot 5K run/walk and 10K run held at Riverbend Elementary School in Yuba City.
Rick Millhollin, executive director of Hands of Hope, said 320 people signed up to participate in Saturday’s race that raises money to help the organization provide resources to homeless families in the area, such as needed services, clothing, bicycles, bus tickets and medical supplies.
Millhollin said the Turkey Trot is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year and proceeds from the event allow the organization the keep its doors open year-round.
According to Millhollin, from Nov. 1, 2018 though October 31 of this year, Hands of Hope has assisted 155 families and 918 individuals within the Yuba-Sutter region, helping to house 263 people. They also provided more than 2,600 laundry service opportunities, 6,639 showers and assisted with transportation services 524 times.
Before the race, participants of the race enjoyed a free breakfast of pancakes, sausage and juice, provided by the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City.
“It’s a great way to start off the morning,” said Yuba City resident Michael Collins. “ Fuel up with a good breakfast and then head out for a nice run. And it’s all for a great cause.”
Millhollin said dozens of volunteers came out Friday night and Saturday morning to make the event happen, including members from the Key Club at both Yuba City High School and River Valley High.
“We have a volunteer force that really shows up,” said Millhollin. “We couldn’t do all of this without them.”
Yuba City vice mayor Manny Cordoza was out on Saturday morning as well, dressed and ready to take photos in the turkey costume that has become a staple for the event.
After the National Anthem, cheerleaders from Yuba City High School and River Valley High School lined the running track to cheer on participants as they embarked on the race.
Organizers and participants said they were thankful for sunny weather this year, especially since last years run had to be cancelled due to air quality concerns caused by the fires that burned around the area.
One Hands of Hope board members said she was grateful to see people come back out this year to support the run and Hands of Hope.
“Its hard to get these things going again after they get cancelled,” she said. “But the turnout has been great this year and it’s such a beautiful day for a run.”
Stacy Rogers of Yuba City said she was also happy to see the Turkey Trot return this year.
“I was signed up to run last year and was really bummed when it was canceled, but I totally understand why,” said Rogers. “It’s great to see everyone come together this year and keep this race going.”