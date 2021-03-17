A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Christine Hix Adams, 44, of Visalia, who was found dead inside a home in Challenge last week.
The page was set up by a family friend with the goal of covering funeral and memorial costs.
If the page exceeds its goal, the additional funds will go to her children and grandchildren, according to the fundraising campaign.
“She was a devoted Christian and contributing community member, always sharing her love and infectious smile,” the page description read. “We are shocked and heartbroken by her passing.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 100 donors have donated more than $11,000. The goal of the page is to raise $15,000.
To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3qYpDSr.
Bryan Adams, 43, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office last week in connection to Christine Hix Adams’ death and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday.
As of late Wednesday, he remained in Yuba County Jail without bail.
He will next appear in court on April 21. He faces a maximum term of life in prison without the possibility of parole.