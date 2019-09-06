An event that celebrates the fall with local wine, food and entertainment while raising money for numerous organizations comes to Wheatland later this month.
The 5th annual Golden Autumn Wine Festival is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22, at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland.
“Each year, the event is fine-tuned and expanded to provide a classy atmosphere and first-class wine tasting experience,” said Bob Harlan, executive director for the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way. “As always, Bishop’s generously offsets most of our costs of staging the event and we are honored to have our presenting sponsors, Sierra Central Credit Union and Sutter Health joining us this year.”
Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way organizes the event and proceeds will benefit their 27 partner agencies and Community Impact grant program recipients.
About a dozen wineries from the region will be on hand to talk about their wines and to provide tastings and seven specialty businesses will showcase their products.
In addition to wine tasting, background music will be provided by the Tu-Tones and a Taco Cart will be on hand to provide lunch at a nominal cost.
Bishop’s will be showcasing their “The Other Side of the Tracks” wine and beer garden in the apple orchard with several craft beers and hard cider for an additional cost.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: The 5th annual Golden Autumn Wine Festival.
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
WHERE: Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland.
TICKETS: www.yscunitedway.org
COST: $30.00 per person.
Must be 21 and over.