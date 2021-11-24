The Golden State Water Company partnered with California State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff, to provide a donation to an area food bank.
Through its Operation Gobble program, Golden State Water Company invited Nielsen to select a charity to receive a $1,200 donation, according to a news release. Nielsen chose Yuba-Sutter Food Bank as the recipient of the donation in an effort to create holiday meal kits for families in the region.
For the past 31 years, Golden State Water has donated more than 250,000 turkeys and holiday meals through its Operation Gobble program.
“Operation Gobble is always an important part of the holiday season for Golden State Water employees, and we are excited that our contribution and this partnership with Senator Nielsen will help so many families and individuals in our community,” said Paul Schubert, Golden State Water’s northern general manager, in the release.
For more information about the company, visit gswater.com.