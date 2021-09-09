Golf Fundraiser

The Sanchez Family Foundation is hosting the seventh annual Hank Sanchez Memorial Golf Tournament at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club on Saturday.

In addition to acting as a community fundraiser to keep the memory of Sanchez alive, this year’s event will feature a special tribute to the victims of 9/11.  

Proceeds for this year’s event are earmarked for a $1,000-per-year Marysville High School scholarship, with any additional proceeds going to Marysville High’s athletic department.

The tournament is currently sold out, but to purchase dinner tickets or to make a donation, please contact Penny Howsley at 701-8559 or through sanchez.family.foundation@gmail.com. 

The tournament will be following all COVID-19 safety protocols set forth by Peach Tree Golf & Country Club.

