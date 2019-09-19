Eleven teams were out on the greens at the Colusa Golf and County Club Friday morning, driving, swinging and putting their way through the second annual Karen’s House golf tournament fundraiser.
Tootie Hackett, founder and president of Karen’s House and event organizer, said the event doubled in size this year and they have seen tremendous community support.
“Everyone has been so generous donating to Karen’s House,” said Karen Marks, Karen’s House treasurer, on Friday. “And all of the players are out here having a great time.”
According to Hackettt, the non-profit organization has been “banking up” all of the proceeds earned at this and other fundraisers to get Colusa County’s first domestic violence shelter up and running.
“Its been really hard to find funding to buy a property since most available funding is to maintain programming,” said Jamie Umble, head of the housing committee for Karen’s House.
Umble said Karen’s House has already received some grant funding and is waiting to hear if the organization had been approved for additional funds.
In August, the Colusa County Board of Supervisors also applied for a $90,348 grant that would be awarded through the Federal Emergency Solutions Grants Program. If approved, the money would go towards funding the shelter and Colusa County plans to match the amount of the grant to provide additional assistance.
Umble said the organization hopes to find a facility with at least three bedrooms and two baths that is located in Williams or Colusa so those staying there can still be close to transportation and community services.
“Colusa County has some of the kindest, biggest-hearted people,” said Diana Lytal, Karen’s House secretary.
Hackett established Karen’s House in April 2018, after the disappearance and death of Williams native Karen Garcia, to offer resources and help to those in domestic violence situations. Since opening, Hackett said the organization has assisted 12 victims leave domestic violence situations.