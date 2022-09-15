HorseEvacuations-GVU-091522-1.jpg

Diana Gallo of rural Grass Valley’s Waterworks Ranch, stands among 11 mares that were evacuated from the Mosquito Fire. She’s opened up her and her husband’s five acre property to help those who have evacuated due to the fire but says she will need help providing alfalfa to keep them fed.

 Elias Funez

As of Thursday morning, the Mosquito Fire near Foresthill had consumed more than 64,000 acres.

Many in surrounding communities have offered a helping hand to assist the evacuees – both human and animal – escape the fire and the imminent danger it presents.

