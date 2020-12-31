Brynda Stranix, 57, Yuba City
President/COO of Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation
2020: The way local government stepped up to help the business community early in the pandemic and the way they have remained committed to helping when they can.
2021: My hope for 2021 is to get beyond this disastrous time we are experiencing without the loss of businesses and get the kiddos safely back in school.
Ranjeeta Pabla, 38, Marysville,
Advocate/counselor
2020: Things that mattered the most in 2020: to survive in this Corona pandemic; to stay healthy; it is the best time to work on my/your weaknesses; just to look inside myself/ourselves, what I/we really want from ourselves and from life; learning new things; learning ways of how to be honest with myself/ourselves.
2021: 2020 is closing, finally, I’d say, and a new year is coming. I feel that there’s hope for it, I’m genuinely hoping it will be better than this miserable 2020, in all aspects, including a vaccine for the ongoing pandemic.
David Read, 68, Plumas Lake,
Executive director, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture
2020: This year provided an opportunity for us to dig deep and find out what really mattered to us as we looked for ways to survive and thrive under extremely adverse and, at times, frightening circumstances. We reinvented ourselves in various ways and have come out stronger as a result.
2021: We look forward to celebrating Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s 40th anniversary in 2021 in ways we might have never imagined pre-pandemic. Hopefully, we will be able to present live events and return to classrooms again at some point in the year when it is safe to do so.
Angela Stegall, 47, Marysville,
Teacher/ president of Marysville Unified Teachers Association
2020: As a teacher, the closing of our schools and the transition to distance learning were extraordinarily significant to me and to our community. We are all still continuing to experience and cope with and meet the challenges of this monumentally different way of teaching and learning.
2021: My hopes are rather lofty – I hope we can unite or reunite and work together for positive change. I hope we can truly respect and listen to each other so we can learn from each other and continue to improve ourselves, our schools, and our community.
Lee Jones, 78, Yuba City,
Owner of Harkey House Bed & Breakfast Inn, retired school principal
2020: The most significant event for 2020 in our community was the completion of the Fifth Street Bridge, a project 20 years in the making. Local, state and CalTrans working together, the bridge will service residents and visitors for decades. Harkey House B and B was closed and even though we lost income we were able to complete renovations of the 1874 Victorian inn and gardening projects. This year, I had more time for walking, reading and gardening. Enjoyed the slower pace and a simpler life. Thrilled with test results that I am seven years free of pancreatic cancer.
2021: Our community needs to heal the division that has been created with the COVID pandemic and other factors. We must be resilient and move forward for the greater good. It will be a new normal filled with hope and the importance of relationships. Looking forward to the opening of our schools, museums, art galleries and restaurants. Full opening of Harkey House B and B and welcoming new and returning guests. Stay healthy and enjoy and enrich relationships with family and friends.
Dr. Tawny Dotson, 40, Yuba City,
Yuba College president
2020: Yuba College was able to pivot from a majority face-to-face delivery model to a distance education model in the classroom and in our student serving areas. Yuba came together to provide resources to students, from laptops to hotspots and CARES Act funds helped them with their financial challenges. In a recent survey, 85% of students indicated that they have the tools and technology needed to complete their coursework for Fall 2020 despite the pandemic.
2021: We are setting our intentions on being a better college as the pandemic resolves. Our focus in the coming semester is to hold on to the things that have worked well for our students and make them a permanent part of our work at Yuba College. We will also look to better understand who we are and are not serving in Yuba and Sutter Counties.
Eileen Desmond, 25, Yuba City,
Agriculture teacher,
Yuba City High School
2020: This year I moved to Yuba City to start teaching at YCHS. Even through distance learning and social distancing, it has been wonderful to get involved and become a part of this community. It was like an instant family who welcomed us with open arms.
2021: My biggest hope is to be able to travel! I enjoy going different places throughout the year. I would love to be able to go to my alma mater’s homecoming celebration, visit a new country, and attend some of our annual conferences for work in 2021.