Doreen Osumi, 58, Yuba City,
Superintendent of the Yuba City Unified School District
2020: ... was a year that started out just like any other year for our district. The pandemic hit and in March 2020, our district, staff and families had to abruptly shift to distance learning. This has been a difficult year for all… we have had to learn to be flexible and adaptable. Our staff has worked very hard to meet the needs of our students and families and I am very proud of them.
2021: My hope for 2021 is a return to “normal” for our students, staff, and families. I want to see students and staff in classrooms as soon as is safely possible. I want our students to have prom, graduation, athletic competitions, and extra-curricular activities very soon. I am hopeful that our community will work together to re-flatten the COVID curve which will help reopen our schools.
Gary Bradford, 48, Plumas Lake,
Yuba County supervisor/Yuba Water Agency director
2020: I’m proud of the response and dedication of all Yuba County employees, especially those in public health and our YES Team members who supported local businesses. Looking beyond COVID, I’m excited about the significant collaboration that’s occurred in the efforts to provide water, wastewater, and transportation infrastructure necessary to support economic development in south Yuba County.
2021: Complete the design of the Yuba Watershed Experience center, which will ultimately improve educational outcomes and increase tourism in Yuba County.
Russ Brown, 61, Yuba City,
Yuba County media and community relations coordinator
2020: Some of the greatest encouragement for the year came from those businesses that worked hard to change their models to keep their heads above water while still protecting people. Also the tireless work of our healthcare workers was truly inspiring. If nothing else, I re-learned how to just sit quietly on the back porch on weekends and just watch birds and read a book.
2021: I’m looking forward to the return of the old normal, because the “new normal” isn’t working for me. My wife and I have a group of friends with whom over the past three decades we have – on a typical year – gathered almost weekly for dinner. That first 2021 dinner is a greatly anticipated event. I’m guessing many small pleasures from previous years will not seem so small this coming year.
Cristina Baggio, 30, Yuba City,
Yuba College women’s soccer coach/kinesiology lecturer
2020: Being able to give back to our community and empowering a group of women’s soccer athletes -- the power of paying it forward.
2021: To be able to get back to some face-to-face activity when it is safe to do so. I am grateful that we were able to safely return for a short period of time in October. Right now, that we have to physically distance, we have to find different ways to stay connected and it is a challenge that my team and I are taking a lead on within our community.
Jacob Young, 29, Browns Valley,
Assistant manager of Collins Lake/president of Visit Yuba Sutter
2020: Our second daughter was born in May. I am also a volunteer firefighter with the Dobbins Oregon House Fire Department and the Willow Fire this year has been the largest fire response I have been a part of. Oh yeah… also adapting personal and business practices because of COVID.
2021: Our region is rich in outdoor recreation opportunities and as COVID prevention regulations lighten I hope to see continued increase in locals and visitors to the area being able to enjoy outdoor recreation opportunities. Personally, I have been training with the Yuba Sutter Triathlon Club and hope to complete my first full ironman in Fall 2021.
Takeshi Faupula, 17, Yuba City,
Former Honker football player
2020: Something significant was when we first got quarantined – it really opened my eyes to what I take for granted and it’s when I really started to think about football in the next level seriously.
2021: My hopes for 2021 are to get ready for my mission and for my future with the Navy.
Cheri Azevedo, 43, Maxwell,
Williams High School junior varsity girls volleyball coach
2020: The best part about my community is the willingness to make sure the kids get every opportunity possible, whether it’s their education, sports, 4H, FFA, etc.
2021: My hope for 2021 is all school campuses will be open for in-person teaching and all sports return.