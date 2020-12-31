Melissa Taylor, 36, Yuba City, Teacher
2020: ... brought a new sense of awareness and appreciation for life. I enjoyed getting to spend more time with family and gratitude for the intangibles in my life. Due to the changes in 2020, relationships became more important and valued.
2021: I hope that the new year brings good health for everyone and safety in the community. I hope that we will all be able to spend more time with the seniors in our lives.
Ashten Phillips, 30, Marysville,
Director of Community Well-being,
Adventist Health/Rideout
2020: The Adventist Health partnership with Rideout has been largely significant to me and to the community in 2020. With the Adventist Health establishment of the Community Well-Being Division, Rideout set out on the journey of accelerating the well-being of our community here in the Yuba-Sutter area, reaching beyond the walls of the hospital. As part of this process they hired me as the director of Community Well-Being, with the aim of creating a healthier and happier community through signature projects and the creation of new innovative ways of transforming health and overall well-being. Thus far, we have worked towards this goal through the street nurse program, the food security program, the substance use navigator program, and the emergency department collaboration with Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health.
2021: In 2021 my hope is to grow and develop in this role, while growing and developing programs that contribute to positively impacting the health and well-being of the community, including the acquisition of blue zones. My hope is to bring the community together to work on this common goal and partner in this transformation. I plan to live the mission of Adventist Health by living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope.
Diego Heimlich, 34, Loomis,
Sutter County deputy district attorney
2020: The year 2020 brought many challenges to the legal community, from a prosecutor’s perspective. COVID-19 created a tremendous backlog. Also, several new laws went into effect – some voter approved, and others passed by the governor – that resulted in a negative impact to victims of crimes, and less accountability from those responsible.
2021: I look forward to eased restrictions on COVID-19, children returning to school full time, freedom restored to our community, and more criminal cases proceeding to resolution or trial. I hope for improved or continued good health and safety for my family and the community overall.
Brenda Kay Garcia, 46, Yuba-Sutter, Hospitality industry
2020: The most significant thing that transpired in 2020 for me was how our community came together in solidarity for Black Lives Matter. I was proud of how we handled ourselves; not destroying our society but making it a better one. It helped me see a brighter side of the whole community and that there was hope for our youth.
2021: My hopes for our community in 2021 are that we remember the tenacity and drive that made us join together and fight for a cause. 2020 was a door opener to pave the way for the future of our citizens to create a better community. Keep pushing, stay motivated!
David Bole, 43, Browns Valley,
Environmental consultant/property appraiser
2020: The obvious answer is the arrival of SARS Co-V-2 and the impact it has had on health and the economy. Watching the world grind to a halt has been astonishing and shocking.
2021: I am hopeful that vaccines and continued personal vigilance and hygiene practices will minimize the spread and impact of Covid-19. My greatest hope involves the resumption of live music events and the ability to meet up with people, hug them, and only worry about catching normal colds and viruses from them so that we can fight with hydration, rest, and over the counter meds.
Eddie Bankhead, 75, Yuba City,
Burpee Seed merchandiser
2020: I can’t think of anything that the COVID didn’t affect. One positive thing I noticed was the huge amount of new gardeners. Seed sales were huge. What a wonderful thing for families with children to be involved in. Some must have been successful, because I couldn’t find canning supplies.
2021: Next year I hope I can finally see some improvement in my health. In 2020 we all attended the University of Hard Knocks, I certainly hope we learned from it.
Jon Burton, 38, Yuba City, Head of strategy-Uber, partner-Alice Capital
2020: The election, and the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. The impact of the above events had significant impacts on our community, and created division (in my opinion) that I’ve never seen in my lifetime. I’ve never seen our country, and our community, divided during my lifetime.
2021: I’m hoping for unity over division. Love over hate. That we all, will carry a spirit of thankfulness over entitlement. That we can heal, move forward, and prosper as a community and a nation.