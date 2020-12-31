James Smith, 48, and Amy Smith, 44, Plumas Lake
2020: Well, I suppose most people would say the obvious – COVID. But for my family it’s been a bit different. For us, the most significant thing we have gone through is battling through our first year without our daughter who was killed in a car crash. Nothing is as miserable. COVID-19? Lock down? Election? Riots? No, none of these seem so difficult.
2021: Our hopes are from what we see as significant – victory in the aforementioned battle. But understandably, that may not happen. So, we eagerly hope for what could cause it to happen – a kingdom coming.
Beto Alvarado, 31, Yuba City,
Owner of Fit 1 Athletics/strength and conditioning certified coach
2020: One of the things that stood out the most in our community was that we have been able to rally together and have a sense of support. From a small business standpoint, I have received so much support from the people I see every day to those who know and understand that we have to keep moving forward. For myself, I learned that I need to be patient with the circumstances around me because I have so little control over them. Our community and the people I continue to help will always be here and I will always be there for them.
2021: My hopes for 2021 is for our community to come out of this pandemic safe and start to reconstruct what was lost. The jobs that were lost, the businesses that shut down, to the ones who have lost to regain and rebuild better and stronger. My personal goal in my field of work is to be able to provide different outlets for the kids in our community, mainly through sports and clubs. The kids in our community need our help as well and I want to be part of that.
Jason Poling, 45, Live Oak,
Pastor at Cornerstone Church in Yuba City
2020: ... a year of death and division, gave us all painfully clear insight into the frailty and fallenness of Mankind. We typically believe we live in an age of progress and enlightenment. 2020 called and said, “No, we do not.”
2021: My hope is that 2021 will bring true enlightenment. 2020 shouted the bad news: We live in a dark age because we each have darkened hearts. I pray we can now hear the good news: Jesus is the light, the salvation, of the world.
Lila Solorzano, 32, Yuba City, Artist
2020: I think the most significant part to me in 2020 was having to be more creative with a new lifestyle. I really enjoyed seeing how our community also became creative to keep life active.”
2021: My hope for 2021 is togetherness.
Elijah Rodriguez, 23, Arbuckle,
General manager, Baskin Robbins, Williams
2020: To me, a sense of community played a significant part of 2020. Although this year has been full of surprises, everyone I know has been very supportive and more than willing to offer helping hands to those who need it in these strange times.
2021: My hopes for 2021 is that we will be able to host our car show again and keep the renewed sense of love and pride in Arbuckle.
Jeniffer Gill, 38, Yuba City,
Fourth-grade teacher
2020: The most significant issue of 2020 is definitely COVID and how it has affected the community and so many lives.
2021: I hope for the world to open back up and all our lives to go back to normal.
Mark Beebe, 56, Chico,
Superintendent/principal of East Nicolaus High School District
2020: I would suspect that many will say the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and or national election; however, I believe the significant element I saw was the best of us in our various areas of life. Compassion, integrity, determination, pain, grit, humility, passion, honesty, will, creativity, and lastly and importantly hope. In my role and interaction, I have seen all of these human elements from my students, staff, and community. I am blessed to serve the East Nicolaus High School Community.
2021: My hope for the upcoming year is for my students and staff to return to just a normal day of school. My hope is that the “noise” of our world calms down a bit so that we may listen and come to an understanding of what is best for our society and especially for my students. My deepest hope is that people will be kind to each other, assume positive intentions and we find our way to safety from this pandemic.