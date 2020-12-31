Jenna McKaye, 33, Marysville,
Speaker/advocate
2020: In February, I was invited to speak at the United Nations on human trafficking. Because of COVID-19, the speech was canceled in May, but it has been rescheduled for 2022. This is a great opportunity to educate a larger audience on domestic labor and sex trafficking and make a real impact.
2021: We are continuing to grow at the Jenna McKaye Foundation and are eager to assist more victims in the Yuba-Sutter area as well as train more law enforcement and hospital staff. You can learn more at Jennamckaye.com.
Linda Plummer, Marysville,
Communications manager, Adventist Health/Rideout
2020: There are times – such as these – when the future is scary and uncertain. Let’s face it, we don’t have much power over this pandemic, other than to try to keep ourselves, our loved ones and our community safe. Because I’m a caring soul, I am asking community members to change the way they live (just a little) by embracing social distancing, masking and good hand hygiene. Together we can save lives.
2021: There’s light at the end of the tunnel. We are getting our vaccine for COVID and hopefully next year we’ll be living a more normal life. My hope is that our community members will trust science and get a vaccination. Our future depends on it. However, our personal behavioral changes, such as hand washing, wearing masks and being cautious in public should remain important. In 2021, I look forward to attending our big family Christmas party. There’s nothing better than a bunch of Italians fighting over politics and religion.
Julie Gill Shuffield, Yuba City,
President, Sutter Buttes Advisors
2020: As I reflect on 2020, Charles Dickens‘ phrase “it was the best of times, it was the worst of times” is apropos. We are simultaneously holding two truths in this pandemic. I have witnessed the greatest of generosity and compassion and the deepest of despair and suffering. I am grateful that most conversations have been far deeper and more authentic. Working mothers have been hit especially hard and for the first time, I feel like we are more authentic with each other and no longer feel the need to have it all together or maintain that perception.
2021: I am hopeful that the authenticity lasts and we seek ways to continue to lift each other up in 2021 as we heal and emerge from this dark time.
Addison Shuffield, 10, Yuba City, Actor
2020: ... has been special because I have been able to be in a couple of plays – the Seussification of Pride and Prejudice at The Acting Company and Super Honest Awesome News and Holiday Happiness through The Yuba Sutter Arts Council. I am thankful my community had different options to keep me busy and virtually socializing with people through the arts. I have also started learning to play the piano. I miss in person school and seeing friends and family.
2021: I am looking forward in 2021 to happiness, sweetness, kindness, love, and everyone being safe. This virus is dangerous. Please wear your masks.
Candice Young Fresquez, 37, Sutter County,
Bok Kai Parade and Festival Committee chairperson
2020: As I reflect on this past year, the most significant moment would be that as a community we were able to celebrate 140 continuous years of the annual Marysville Bok Kai Parade! It’s hard to believe that just shortly after that our lives were abruptly halted by a global pandemic that originally felt so far from our community.
2021: My hopes for 2021 are that as a community we are able to recognize that we are better together! I’m looking forward to the adjustment of having events for the community.