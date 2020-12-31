Dominique Belza, 37, Marysville, Real estate business and Marysville councilman
2020: A significant reminder this year was to put the insignificant things aside and focus on family, friendships, neighbors, community events and service. I’ve changed my lifestyle in a significant way to support local business and organizations, and focus more on the things that matter, rather than the things that don’t.
2021: For Marysville; I’m excited for a new city manager and getting back on track. Personally, I am hopeful that with the vaccine, we can begin to rebuild our community and our economy from the effects COVID has had on our region.
Rylee Belza, 5, Marysville, Mermaid
2020: I started school as a kindergartner at Paragon Academy. Also I learned how to swim during the summer, and ride a bike without training wheels.
2021: I want to travel to Idaho and to Long Beach to see my cousins, and to go on a family trip and stay in a hotel for six days.
Megan Anderson, 38, Marysville,
Medical assistant for Adventist Health/Rideout
2020: Something that was significant to me this year was the coming together of our community and the open dialogue regarding tough subjects like systemic racism and police brutality. Seeing so many support the cause and the movement of the marches – I am blessed to live here.
2021: My hope for 2021 is that the conversations continue. And we are able to continue to build our community with love and empathy for everyone within our community. I hope that we can put our differences aside and try to live with hearts of understanding and gratitude. Live full lives, with an abundance of love and full of blessings!
Stephen Duckels, 52, Browns Valley,
Yuba County assessor
2020: ... has exposed our vulnerabilities and genius as humans, country, and community. I have been saddened by our division, yet inspired by our resilience.
2021: I hope for better days in 2021 and that our kids return to classrooms and that our businesses are free to reopen.
Catherine Duckels, 10, Browns Valley, Analyst
2020: ... has been a year of highs, lows, and adaptations. We’ve been social distancing and distance learning this year. 2020 has brought us more family time, which is great… most of the time.
2021: I hope 2021 brings us more luck and brings us together again. 3...2...1! Happy New Year!