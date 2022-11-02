A vehicle collision that occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 in Marysville ended with a car plunging into Ellis Lake.
The Marysville Police Department reported that a 62-year-old Tehama County woman was driving westbound on 12th Street in a 2012 Honda passenger car before striking the rear end of a 2022 Subaru and continuing into the lake. Both the driver and her female passenger were inside the Honda as it entered the lake.
Several good samaritans used ropes and some entered the water to help the women to safety. The occupants of the Honda were transported to the Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital emergency room for precaution and minor injuries. The Honda was recovered from Ellis Lake on Oct. 25.
One of the pedestrians that aided in the women’s rescue had called the Appeal on Oct. 24 to get an update on the status of the vehicle. He claimed the driver of the Honda had a seizure and that he and his wife threw in ropes from the shore to help the passengers and their dogs get to safety. Others entered the water to further assist them.