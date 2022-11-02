A vehicle collision that occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 in Marysville ended with a car plunging into Ellis Lake. 

The Marysville Police Department reported that a 62-year-old Tehama County woman was driving westbound on 12th Street in a 2012 Honda passenger car before striking the rear end of a 2022 Subaru and continuing into the lake. Both the driver and her female passenger were inside the Honda as it entered the lake. 

Tags

Recommended for you