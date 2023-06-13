In an effort to highlight the musical and performing abilities of those in the Yuba-Sutter community, the Rotary Club of Marysville is playing host to a competition called Yuba-Sutter’s Got Talent on Friday night that will be for the sole benefit of the performers.
Set to take place from 7-9 p.m. at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, located at 630 E St. in Marysville, the event came about thanks to the organization and efforts of Frank Sorgea.
A member of the Marysville Rotary club and a former Yuba County probation officer and professor at Yuba College, Sorgea also had a local band he was a part of for about seven years called the OCD Band.
“We played every venue in Marysville and Yuba City,” Sorgea said. “We played in Reno, Chico, pretty much most of Northern California.”
With money in hand from his playing days and a desire to lift up artists in the region, Sorgea began to organize Yuba-Sutter’s Got Talent as a way to give back to and lift up other performers.
“There’s a lot of open mic programs going on in town and we wanted to take a look at local talent,” Sorgea said. “Kids are getting out of school and this is a chance to get them on stage and perform. It’s really to support the music scene in our community.”
To pull in performers for Friday’s event, Sorgea said fliers were distributed to area high schools about the event and the audition process. He also visited several open mic performances throughout the area and contacted local musicians he knew.
“I was surprised at the kids who showed up from high schools – Sutter, Marysville, Yuba City and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts,” Sorgea said. “I was very impressed at the level of talent. Initially we thought we would have to eliminate people based on auditions, but we didn’t eliminate any because they were all entertaining.”
While many of the auditions were submitted virtually through platforms such as YouTube, the club also held live auditions at Skip's Marysville Music Cafe in downtown Marysville.
“Skip was a real big help in getting this going with auditions,” Sorgea said. “We’ve got a mix of youth and adults. We have instrumentalists, dancers, singers, and a singer and songwriter. It’s a pretty broad stretch.”
Prior to Friday night’s performances and unique to this competition, Sorgea said tickets for the event were actually given to the participants to sell at $5 each. He said all proceeds will essentially go right back to the performers.
“What we’ve done with tickets is we’ve given tickets for participants to sell at $5 each,” Sorgea said. “We are not keeping the money, the performers get to keep it. It’s basically a fundraiser for the performers. Rotary Club of Marysville is the sponsor, but the band is putting up the prize money.”
Tickets also will be available for purchase at the door on the night of the event.
Asked if he was willing to try and organize an event like this again, Sorgea, who is now retired, said it would basically be up to the next president of the Marysville Rotary club.
“I think it would be fun to do it again,” Sorgea said. “It takes a lot of work (to put this together). I’m a great ideas guy, but it’s harder to get stuff done. Here I found myself doing a lot, which is OK. I don’t know. It’s not a money maker or a fundraiser. It depends on what the next (Rotary) president wants to do.”
Sorgea said the 15 performers who will be taking part in Yuba-Sutter’s Got Talent on Friday night range in age from 14-67. Scheduled to take place between 7 and 9 p.m., he expected each act to perform for up to 10 minutes each.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top performers with first place getting $500, second getting $250, and third place receiving $100.
Judges for the competition will be Beth O’Rourke, Chris Chandler, Linda Plummer and Carolyn Steele.