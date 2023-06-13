In an effort to highlight the musical and performing abilities of those in the Yuba-Sutter community, the Rotary Club of Marysville is playing host to a competition called Yuba-Sutter’s Got Talent on Friday night that will be for the sole benefit of the performers.

Set to take place from 7-9 p.m. at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, located at 630 E St. in Marysville, the event came about thanks to the organization and efforts of Frank Sorgea.

Tags

Recommended for you