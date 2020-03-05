California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday following a death in the state attributed to the coronavirus. The step is meant to help prepare California for the possible spread of the virus.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yuba or Sutter counties and the risk remains low, officials say.
According to a post from Sutter County, if a case were to be confirmed in either county, it’s the intention of the bi-county health officer, Dr. Phuong Luu, and the county to declare a local emergency. Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown said Yuba County would also likely declare a local emergency if a case were confirmed.
“A local emergency should not be received with unnecessary alarm,” it was stated in the post. “It would not signal an ‘outbreak’ of coronavirus here.”
According to the post, the declaration is a proactive step that would allow the counties to better prepare for the possibility of future additional cases.
It would also improve the chances that the counties would receive state and/or federal assistance as needed and recoup costs associated with investigating potential or actual cases of monitoring people in quarantine, with or without symptoms.
In the meantime, Luu is working with Health and Human Services’ Public Health Division as well as Public Health in Yuba County and Emergency Management from both Sutter and Yuba counties.
For more information locally, visit online at: www.bepreparedsutter.org or www.bepreparedyuba.org.