For the second year in a row, a bill that would see state funds allocated to the Yuba-Sutter area to construct a third bridge along the Feather River was vetoed by the governor, despite passing both the Assembly and Senate.
In the 1990s, Caltrans purchased land in both Yuba and Sutter counties to build a third bridge. Lack of funding resulted in the state scrapping the project. Assembly Bill 449, authored by local Assemblyman James Gallagher, would’ve seen the sale proceeds from the right-of-way land owned by the state coming back to the area to help local officials build a new crossing.
The bill received bipartisan support and nearly passed both the Assembly and the Senate unanimously. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the bill last Friday – along with a similar senate bill for a bypass in Monterey County. Newsom’s decision last week mimics his predecessor, Jerry Brown, who also vetoed a similar bill authored by Gallagher the year before.
“Existing law establishes a process for programming transportation projects and directs revenues from sales of excess Caltrans property to the General Fund to be used to pay for transportation debt service,” Newsom wrote in his veto letter regarding AB 449 and Senate Bill 628. “These bills create an exception to existing law that would negatively impact the General Fund by millions of dollars. If other jurisdictions are provided similar exceptions the General Fund would be exposed to additional revenue losses in the future.”
Gallagher said he was disappointed in Newsom’s decision and hoped the new governor would look at the issue a little differently from his predecessor. He said the governor looked at the issue from the perspective of the precedent it would set, rather than the positive impacts it would have on the community about an hour north from the state capital.
“I think (this project) would have saved money in the long-term because it was allowing a local project to move forward, and we could’ve taken those state funds to build a project that the state wouldn’t have had to do itself,” he said. “These are infrastructure needs that aren’t going away. To me, it’s a good use of state funds by contributing to a local project and having the locals do it.”
His bill included plans to use the funds to build a “low-flow” crossing south of the current bridges. A low-flow crossing would be much less expensive than a full-blown bridge because it is shorter and at a lower elevation – it would be impassable when the Feather River’s water elevation was at its highest during winter months.
Despite the veto, Gallagher said, the plan isn’t off the table just yet, though it would need to go through a different process.
“It seems like they are leaving the door open for this to be part of the budget process,” he said. “We will pick this up from there and see if maybe we can get this incorporated in the budget and go that route.”
Throughout the process, the public has shown great support for a third bridge, he said. The next opportunity to push the plan forward is through a state budget request, rather than a piece of legislation.
“I’m not giving up,” Gallagher said. “We are going to give it another shot.”