Slowed by the COVID-19 situation, graduation celebrations are continuing.
Earlier this week, Yuba City High School had a drive-through graduation ceremony and River Valley High School had their graduation celebration on Thursday and Friday.
Yuba City Unified School District postponed graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19 with the hope of being able to host a more traditional ceremony, however, due to restrictions, drive-through ceremonies were planned.
Lee McPeak, principal of River Valley High School, said they had three time slots available for graduates to participate in the drive-through graduation ceremony, one on Thursday and two Friday.
More students than anticipated signed up to participate, McPeak said, with more than 150 signing up for time slots out of a class of 400.
He said they received safety guidelines from the county and had a structured ceremony set up: the family drove into the parking lot and was given instructions on how to proceed, the graduate stepped out of the vehicle, picked up a scroll to have their photo taken with, walked onto the stage, had their photo taken by a professional photographer and then returned to their vehicle.
McPeak said the students’ names were read as well.
The scroll that students are given consists of a congratulations from the staff written by an assistant principal – McPeak said students were given their diplomas at the end of the school year.
He said during the process, there was no contact with students and staff – the scrolls are in a basket for the students to pick up – and they were able to wear their caps and gowns.
McPeak said plants were also donated by Sperbeck’s for the event.
“I just really appreciate the opportunity to celebrate this amazing class of 2020,” McPeak said.