The pomp and circumstance of graduation returns to schools around the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region as in-person ceremonies return this year.
A few schools in the region have already held graduation ceremonies but most will be happening next week.
Here is a look at the ceremonies happening around the region in the coming week:
Marysville
– The Marysville Independent Study 12th-grade graduation ceremony will be on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CDS/IS Complex.
– The Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts 12th-grade graduation ceremony will be on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the MCAA outdoor stage.
– The Marysville High School ceremony will be on June 4 at 7:30 p.m. at MHS War Memorial Stadium.
Olivehurst
– The South Lindhurst High School graduation ceremony will be on June 2 at 5 p.m. at the Dean Miller Memorial Stadium.
– The Lindhurst High School graduation ceremony will be on June 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Dean Miller Memorial Stadium.
Wheatland
– The Wheatland Union High School District will have in-person graduation ceremonies on June 2 for the Edward P. Duplex Continuation High School at 5:30 p.m., and on June 4 for Wheatland Union High School at 5:30 p.m. at the football field.
East Nicolaus
– The East Nicolaus High School District will host an in-person graduation ceremony on June 4 at 7 p.m.
Yuba City
– Yuba City High School will host two in-person graduation ceremonies on June 4, the first at 5:30 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m.
– River Valley High School will host two graduation ceremonies on June 3 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Live Oak
– Live Oak High School will host an in-person graduation ceremony June 3 at 8 p.m. at the high school’s stadium. There will also be a free livestream available.
Sutter
– Sutter Union High School District will host an in-person graduation ceremony on June 4 at 7:30 p.m. The ceremony will not be open to the public but will be livestreamed.
Colusa County
– Colusa High School will host a graduation ceremony June 4 at 7:30 p.m. The graduation ceremony for Colusa Alternative High School and Colusa Alternative Home School will be held on June 3 at 5 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held at the CHS Stadium. Both events will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.
– Maxwell High School will hold a graduation ceremony June 4 on the Maxwell High School football field, starting at 7 p.m.
– Pierce High School will hold a graduation ceremony June 4 on the school’s football field, starting at 7 p.m.
– A graduation ceremony will be held at Princeton High School June 4 at 7:30 p.m.