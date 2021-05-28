The pomp and circumstance of graduation returns to schools around the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region as in-person ceremonies return this year.

A few schools in the region have already held graduation ceremonies but most will be happening next week.

Here is a look at the ceremonies happening around the region in the coming week:

 

Marysville 

– The Marysville Independent Study 12th-grade graduation ceremony will be on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CDS/IS Complex.

– The Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts 12th-grade graduation ceremony will be on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the MCAA outdoor stage.

– The Marysville High School ceremony will be on June 4 at 7:30 p.m. at MHS War Memorial Stadium.

 

Olivehurst

– The South Lindhurst High School graduation ceremony will be on June 2 at 5 p.m. at the Dean Miller Memorial Stadium.

– The Lindhurst High School graduation ceremony will be on June 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Dean Miller Memorial Stadium.

 

Wheatland

 – The Wheatland Union High School District will have in-person graduation ceremonies on June 2 for the Edward P. Duplex Continuation High School at 5:30 p.m., and on June 4 for Wheatland Union High School at 5:30 p.m. at the football field.

 

East Nicolaus

– The East Nicolaus High School District will host an in-person graduation ceremony on June 4 at 7 p.m.

 

Yuba City

– Yuba City High School will host two in-person graduation ceremonies on June 4, the first at 5:30 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m.

– River Valley High School will host two graduation ceremonies on June 3 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

 

Live Oak

– Live Oak High School will host an in-person graduation ceremony June 3 at 8 p.m. at the high school’s stadium. There will also be a free livestream available.

 

Sutter

– Sutter Union High School District will host an in-person graduation ceremony on June 4 at 7:30 p.m. The ceremony will not be open to the public but will be livestreamed.

 

Colusa County

– Colusa High School will host a graduation ceremony June 4 at 7:30 p.m. The graduation ceremony for Colusa Alternative High School and Colusa Alternative Home School will be held on June 3 at 5 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held at the CHS Stadium. Both events will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.

– Maxwell High School will hold a graduation ceremony June 4 on the Maxwell High School football field, starting at 7 p.m.

– Pierce High School will hold a graduation ceremony June 4 on the school’s football field, starting at 7 p.m.

– A graduation ceremony will be held at Princeton High School June 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you