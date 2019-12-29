To ring in the new year, the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station will host its annual New Year’s Day breakfast on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the fire station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes.
“It’s just like a big family reunion,” said Grand Island Fire Captain Lance Swift. “People show up and see friends they haven’t seen in years.”
Swift said the breakfast will include just about anything you could think to indulge in, including eggs and bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, fruit, a breakfast burrito station and more.
“You definitely won’t leave with an empty stomach,” Swift said.
According to Swift, members of the fire district start prepping the feast on New Year’s Eve and are up bright and early at 3:30 a.m. New Year’s Day to make sure all the food is hot and ready to go when the doors open, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (and it’s free).
The district’s nine firefighters will be on hand all morning to serve up the breakfast feast and mingle with the 400 guests that are expected.
“Last year we broke our own record,” said Swift. “We are hoping to beat it again this year.”
Swift also said a Sacramento-based car club will be attending, bringing along 15 classic cars for guests to admire.
“It’s donations only and all of the proceeds will go towards the District’s scholarship fund,” said Swift.
According to Swift, the district gives out a scholarship in the amount raised each year to a Colusa County high school student.
“It’s our way to give back to the community,” said Swift.
For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.