Another show is in the books as the third and final day of the Colusa Farm Show wrapped up on Thursday.
“It has been a great show,” said Laura Ford, CEO of the Colusa County Fairgrounds, on Thursday afternoon.
Deemed “the Granddaddy of farm shows,” it’s grown from what was planned to be a one-time event in 1966 into the longest consecutively running exhibition of its kind on the West Coast.
Year after year, the show attracts more than 20,000 people from all over for the unique, hands-on and one-on-one experience offered at the show.
Ford said there were 276 vendors in attendance this year, with some traveling from as far away as Alaska and Pennsylvania to attend.
Last year, the farm show was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. Ford said she started to plan for this year’s event in September, but was nervous that state COVID-19 guidelines would change and prevent the show from happening again this year.
“It has been great to have the opportunity to host the show this year,” said Ford. “Guidelines canceled the fair last year the day before the event so we were really nervous that this would get canceled at the last minute also.”
Despite these concerns, Ford said she and the fairgrounds staff went about planning the show as they would any other year, with the addition of implementing COVID-19 guidelines including offering face masks and hand sanitizer, posting signage to encourage social distancing and monitoring the indoor facility to ensure they did not exceed current indoor gathering requirements.
“I also updated the vendors with any new information as soon as I got it,” said Ford. “It takes them time and money to get prepared to be here, so I wanted to keep them in the loop as much as possible.”
Terry Bressler, board member of the 44th District Agricultural Association and the Farm Show Committee, said while the number of attendees seemed to be down a bit this year, those that did come out were there with purpose.
“The people that came out were here to spend money and the vendors love that,” said Bressler.
With so many concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic floating around, Bressler said he appreciated the many vendors that attended this year.
While hundreds of people got an up close look at the latest and greatest in the farming industry, Ford and her small staff, along with several 44th District Agricultural Association board members and Farm Show Committee members were behind the scenes working hard to make sure this year’s show went off without a hitch.
“It takes a village to host this show,” said Ford.
According to Ford, fairgrounds staff also had the assistance of this year’s 44th District Agricultural Association Junior Fair Board.
Ford said the Junior Fair Board of the 44th District Agricultural Association is made up of junior and seniors from each of the five public high schools in the county, including Arbuckle, Colusa, Maxwell, Princeton and Williams.
“They help with anything I may need,” said Ford. “They hand out programs, make announcements and make sure vendors have everything they need.”
Ford said there has been a lot of interest in Junior Board participation this year and she tries to push them a bit out of their comfort zone to improve their diverse skills.
Members of the Junior Board this year include Justin Lee, Karina Gonzalez, Jack Ehrke, Abby Myers, Shane Danley, Paige Vierra, Holley Hickel, Madison Pearson, Sydnee Wilson, Karsyn Gwinnup, Audree Wills, Janet Gonzalez, Kallie Stassi, Jordyn Stephens and Katie Washburn.
“It’s a great opportunity for them to get out and talk to people in the industry,” said Ford. “These are the people that could potentially be their bosses one day and they have the chance to talk to them and make connections.”
Ford said having the Junior Board assist with the Farm Show also shows them first hand just how big the agriculture industry is in the region.
“Agriculture, ranching and farming is huge in the state and I don’t think people realize just how important it is,” said Ford. “Events like this allow them to see a different side of agriculture.”
In addition to the Farm Show, the Junior Board also assists with other events facilitated by the Fairgrounds, including the annual Livestock auction, Future Farmers of America and 4-H awards ceremonies and Pumpkin Village. They also oversee the annual Mr. Cinderfella competition at the Colusa County Fair, with oversight from 44th District Agricultural Association board members.