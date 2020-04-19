More than ever before, grandparents have been playing a vital role in the lives of many families, acting as babysitters, caregivers and teachers.
Until COVID-19 hit the nation.
The virus, and the subsequent social distancing requirements and shelter-in-place orders that followed, have halted grandparents' ability to support and interact with their families.
Teena Earhart, of Yuba City, said her parents and her husband’s mother all play an active role in her family’s life.
Earhart said the current health crisis has had lasting effects on her family in many ways, including the fact that her oldest son does not get to enjoy his senior year as imagined.
“My heart breaks tremendously for the graduating seniors in our community,” said Earhart. “The worst part for me is not being able to see my elderly parents.”
Earhart said she worries about her parents every minute of the day.
“My only contact is dropping off groceries on their doorstep,” said Earhart. “No entrance into their home and sadly no hugs. I miss my parents dearly and my boys miss their grandparents.”
Earhart said she can not wait for the day when she is finally able to enjoy lunch with her parents at Linda’s Soda Bar, reuniting them with their grandchildren and being able to give them a hug.
Yuba City resident Kari Olson said she misses her grandchildren, daughter and son-in-law a lot during the current shelter in place order.
“I have been lucky to FaceTime with them a few times,” said Olson. “I text the older ones off and on.”
Olson said she has been utilizing FaceTime because she does not want her 22-month-old grandson to forget her during this time.
“Yesterday when we were FaceTiming he hugged me on camera, kissed me and tried to share his cracker with me,” said Olson.
Olson said she worries about her family daily, especially since her son-in-law is a respiratory therapist and works directly with COVID-19 patients every day.
Through it all, Olson said she is thankful to be in continuous contact with her family during this unprecedented time.
“It's better than nothing but I sure miss the hugs and kisses,” said Olson.