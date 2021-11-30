Grange Co-op began the 2022-23 Grange Co-op scholarship application process on Tuesday with the intention of giving out a total of $14,000 in scholarships to nine high school seniors.
The co-op, which has awarded more than $132,000 to local high school seniors over the last nine years, will offer eight $1,500 scholarships and one $2,000 scholarship, according to a news release.
“Grange Co-op strives to assist young adults in our communities to excel and take the next step in their future endeavors,” said Demetria Marical, Grange Co-op Youth and Community Outreach coordinator, in the release. “Helping build the foundation to the future, Grange Co-op is proud to support local students in their pursuit for higher education.”
In order to qualify for a scholarship, students must reside in the counties of Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Glenn or Tehama. Students also must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have participated in FFA, 4-H, Young Farmers, Horticulture, DECA, FBLA, student body leadership, sports, or non-related activities such as work experience, the release said.
Applications for the scholarship must be received by Jan. 31, 2022.
To apply, visit www.grangecoop.com/scholarship-program. For more information, email scholarship@grangecoop.com.