Yuba Sutter Arts proved they’re an art group to be reckoned with by again being rated one of the top art agencies in the state, which earned them a grant of $200,000.
“It’s a real proud thing for us to be in this position and be recognized in this manner,” said David Read, executive director. “We’ve gotten perfect scores for the past few years, but this is still a good time for us.”
Every year, the California Arts Council rates and awards local art groups on their performance. This year Yuba Sutter Arts scored six out of six.
“We’re rated on things like quality and diversity of our programs,” Read said. “We have arts and education programs, veterans programs and more. We’re not just in Marysville, at home, teaching old ladies to paint pictures -- which wouldn’t be a bad thing -- but we’re really reaching into the community.”
Read said Yuba Sutter Arts is in the top tier of art groups with other heavy hitters like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Napa. He also said the grant isn’t project specific and that the funds will give Yuba Sutter Arts breathing room. He said he looks forward to more public art projects and increasing the number of lives in the Yuba-Sutter area touched by art.
“This will go beyond scraping pennies and paying the electric bill,” Read said. “We’ll be able to continue with shows and galleries. It will give us a chance to really be creative. Its a good feeling to know we have everything covered.”