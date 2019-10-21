To help fight the illegal sale and marketing of tobacco products to minors, the Colusa County Office of Education is receiving a $427,589 grant from the Department of Justice’s Tobacco Grant program.
According to a press release from the Colusa office, the funds will be used to increase expertise on the matter within the district, increase monitoring of tobacco sales, and help with partnerships between the school district, public health departments, and law enforcement agencies.
Services will be available to students, their families, a community members.
For more information visit www.ccoe.net.