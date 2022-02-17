The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that it was awarded $210,000 from the California Wellness Foundation.
According to a release from the organization, the grant is meant “for core operating support to advance the economic wellbeing and mobility of new and existing small businesses/entrepreneurs by providing comprehensive training technical assistance, and access to capital in the Yuba-Sutter region.”
The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation said its programs include business attraction, retention and expansion, capacity building and technical assistance as well as financial readiness, loan assistance and access to capital and infrastructure improvements.
“We are truly grateful to the California Wellness Foundation for selecting Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation as a grant recipient of its Advancing Wellness grant-making program,” said Brynda Stranix, president of the corporation, in a statement. “These funds will go a long way in our efforts to build a robust community in the Yuba-Sutter region.”