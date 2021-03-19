The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $2.15 million grant to Caltrans to study impacts of a potential road user charge program in rural communities, according to a Caltrans news release.
In a road charge system, drivers could be charged for the miles they travel rather than the gasoline they use. Caltrans had already been conducting research on possible alternatives to the state gas tax to fund road and highway maintenance.
The grant will help Caltrans study the viability of GPS technology in differentiating between public and private roads. Caltrans will use volunteers for the study, which it expects to complete in mid-2023.
The project will identify priorities and potential benefits of a statewide road charge program in rural and tribal communities. This project will be the third road charge study Caltrans has conducted.
For more information, visit caroadcharge.com.