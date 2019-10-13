The Marysville Joint Unified School District recently accepted a $1.8 million grant for after-school programs.
The program includes 13 elementary schools (as the Success Through Afterschool Recreation and Studies program) and two middle schools (the After School Education and Safety program).
Jolie Critchfield, director of attendance and discipline for MJUSD, said the program has been receiving this grant since about 2003 to help fund the programs – the amount may change based on average attendance.
Critchfield said the programs offer students a place to go after school for activities, to do their homework or get tutoring while their parents may be at work. They also provide a snack and dinner for the students.
“The after-school program offers students a safe, supervised place to go to after school where they can get help with their homework and/or academics, participate in enrichment activities – arts and crafts, cooking club, STEM activities, technology activities, physical games/activities and more,” said Pete Pantoja, coordinator of after school programs for the district.
Pantoja said each school site has an after-school program support specialist – which they call an after-school lead – and they are in charge of creating the activities for each site. They work with STARS activity providers and help facilitate the activities. They also maintain a ratio of about 20:1.
“The school site leads and providers make every effort to provide students with a positive, extended day experience,” Pantoja said. “These are dedicated individuals who really want to impact students in a positive way – academically, socially and emotionally.”
The STARS program is offered at Arboga, Cedar Lane, Cordua, Covillaud, Dobbins, Edgewater, Ella, Johnson Park, Kynoch, Linda, Loma Rica, Olivehurst and Yuba Feather elementary schools. The ASES program is offered at McKenney and Yuba Gardens intermediate schools.
Critchfield said the site at Loma Rica was just added this year – she said school sites are required to have at least 50 percent of students qualify for free or reduced lunch to have an after-school program and Loma Rica qualified this year.
Pantoja said, in total, they serve around 1,000 students.
Critchfield said the funding allows for a maximum of 84 students per site and they have a waitlist.
She said this year they offered the enrollment for the program on a first come, first served basis and to get on the waitlist, she said, people can apply at the school sites. Each year, people have to reapply to have their students attend.
“For many parents, having students in a safe supervised environment rather than at home alone, provides parents with some peace of mind,” Pantoja said. “Many of the kids develop relationships with the providers and look forward to the after school activities.”