There is a cacophony from the birds resting on still water, the Sutter Buttes towering in the background -–thousands of white snow geese and brown white-fronted geese calling, ruffling feathers and foraging. Then the sun dips behind the Buttes.
And they take to the sky.
The Gray Lodge Wildlife Area in Gridley – called the jewel of the Pacific Flyway – plays host to three million ducks and two million geese per year. Now the area is receiving improvements to the water systems which feed the wildlife reserve.
The Biggs-West Gridley Water District was awarded $52.4 million by the California Natural Resources Agency to improve the area’s water supply.
The district in partnership with Ducks Unlimited and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife started construction on the second phase of the Gray Lodge Wildlife Area Water Supply Project in September. The first phase of the project – reshaping 6.5 miles of canals – was completed in 2015.
The grant from Proposition 1, the Central Valley Project Improvement Act Grant Program, will allow the wildlife area to receive the full allotment of water for the first time, according to a press release from Ducks Unlimited.
The project will work to widen and re-contour the canals which feed water into Gray Lodge. Virginia Getz, Ducks Unlimited manager of conservation programs for California, said the project will increase the canals’ ability to deliver water by about 13,00 acre-feet.
“It’s a volume issue and it’s a timing issue so it has to provide the volume of water needed at the certain time of year,” Getz said.
Water volume is important for both the wildlife and agriculture, which depend on Gray Lodge as a stopover for migratory birds and water for locally-grown crops like rice and pomegranates. Getz said through improving the canals’ ability to move more water to Gray Lodge, there can be a better balance for when both farmers and wetlands need water in the dry season.
“Your demands are going to be high in the fall and fairly high in the summer,” Getz said. “By improving that whole system, everyone is going to be able to get what they need at the time of year that they need it.”
The 9,100-acre wildlife reserve hosts over 300 species of resident and migratory birds as a stopover on the Pacific Flyway and provides water for agricultural operations.
A collaboration between multiple agencies, Getz said the project is set to be completed April 1, 2023. Devin Blankenship, communications specialist for Ducks Unlimited said the project exemplifies multi-agency collaboration in action.
“Without this funding provided by voters, Gray Lodge would still not be able to get its full allotment of water, which is federally mandated,” Blankenship said. “...I think it’s showing that their money is going to good use and it’s actually doing what it’s intended.”
Millions of birds will have come and gone, but through the completion of the project, they will be able to keep returning.