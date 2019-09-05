The Marysville Joint Unified School District was awarded $25,000 to help fund the district’s efforts in removing barriers for students who are homeless or don’t have stable housing. That little bit of money goes a long way in the district.
Jami Larson, director of categorical programs for the district, said this is the second year of the three-year Homeless Children and Youth Program grant through the Department of Education.
“Our district offers a fairly comprehensive homeless educational program,” Larson said. “The grant helps us execute unique and innovative strategies to remove barriers for our homeless youth.”
She said the district helps provide school supplies, backpacks, hygiene products, works with families to provide transportation to and from school, and more.
“They may be at a point where they’re moving around,” Larson said. “We know school provides stability for the students so it’s a priority for them to go to their school of origin.”
Other programs include the Displaced Youth Multi-disciplinary Team through the Yuba County Office of Education – which brings a group of community resources together to help families transition into stable housing – and the Independent Living Program for high school students, which includes a series of 17 classes throughout the school year to talk about topics such as employment, educational planning, knowledge of community resources, housing, food and financial management and more.
She said homeless youth and families can face a variety of challenges depending on their situations -- one of the main ones being not always having all of the records they need to enroll their children in school.
“It is a unique situation for every homeless family,” Larson said. “We have the ability with the tremendous community support to customize some solutions and we work hard with families to make sure they have the records they need to immediately enroll in school.”
Another challenge students face is making it to school.
“That’s one of the cornerstones of our program,” Larson said. “Making sure students are in school, getting two meals, that they’re in a safe environment and they are learning those key foundational skills to get an education that will give them opportunities and choices about their future.”
Larson said personnel at the school sites are trained to identify homeless students and schools in the MJUSD have a homeless liaison to ensure that the students are getting the support they need.
Another way to identify students is a survey that is sent home with back to school packets.
She said so far for this school year, they have identified 149 homeless students – however that number tends to grow throughout the school year as more students are identified.
At the end of the 2018/19 school year, she said they identified 355 homeless students compared to 351 to the year prior.
“So it’s been pretty consistent,” Larson said.
She said the number typically varies year to year but they typically identify around 350 students in unstable housing each year.
Yuba City Unified School District
Jennifer Cates, director of student engagement with Yuba City Unified School District and homeless and foster student liaison, said for the 2017/18 school year, they had 126 documented homeless students in the district and in 2018/19 they had 102.
The numbers for the current year are not yet available, Cates said, but they are expecting a slight increase based on what schools are reporting.
“Additionally, we are seeing a slight increase in overall enrollment,” Cates said. “It’s important to note that the actual number is likely higher than what it is documented and reported because very often there is shame involved in not having stable housing and many families and students hide this information out of embarrassment.”
She said this year, they are working to use a gentler approach for the conversation of housing to try and reduce the stigma and show people that they’re reaching out as a network of support. Cates said she believes the number of homeless students reported could increase because of this.
She said many of the students reported as homeless are living in temporary housing situations, such as motels, shelters or are living with relatives or friends.
Cates said students who don’t have stable housing may have trouble academically if some of their basic needs aren’t met, such as not being able to get to school or get a good night’s sleep or have a place to do their homework.
“It’s difficult to reach students when their basic needs aren’t being met,” Cates said. “If you’re worried about where your next meal is coming from it’s difficult to be thinking about your math homework.”
Cates said the district has a multi-tiered approach to meet individual students’ needs, whether it be academic or social-emotional.
The district has added social workers to help address services for families – not just individual children.
“We have elementary school counselors at every single one of our sites,” Cates said. “Our school counselors are teachers of social-emotional learning and help to connect our families to outside agencies and community resources when school supports are not enough.”
As a district, Cates said she believes they’re recognizing the need to be involved in the conversations about a lack of housing and the issue of homelessness.
“The district is committed to being a community partner in addressing the issue of homelessness in the Yuba-Sutter area,” she said. “You will see that YCUSD will have an increased presence in future discussions regarding housing in our community and addressing the homelessness.”