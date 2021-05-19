The California Fire Foundation (CFF) is now accepting applications from fire departments and community-based organizations for grant funding meant to help address ongoing wildfire risk around the state.
The CFF is a nonprofit organization that aids firefighters, their families and the communities they protect. The funding, made available through CFF’s Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program, has supported 145 fire departments and fire agencies statewide since 2018. Funding targets specific communities identified as having extreme or elevated fire risk as identified by the California Public Utilities Commission’s High Fire-Threat District map.
“The Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program is a partnership with PG&E that was created to address the new normal in California of drier and hotter seasons. There is no end to a wildfire season in our state now, and residents must understand the steps to take to evacuate safely,” said Rick Martinez, executive director of the CFF, in a press release. “After 2020 surpassed 2018 in the number of acres burned, it demonstrates an alarming trend that proves programs like WSPP are necessary for Californians to stay ahead and stay alert.”
PG&E provided $1.4 million to the program this year and has provided $4.6 million in total over the past three years.
“Our ongoing partnership with the California Fire Foundation and support for this program brings resources and awareness to underserved residents living in high fire-threat areas. Being a good neighbor means showing up for those in need. We have increased our support this year to reach even more communities with important fire-safety information and further strengthen local fire resilience,” said Sumeet Singh, senior vice president and chief risk officer for PG&E, in a press release.
Since 2018, the program has funded specialized fire equipment and personal protective equipment; defensible space and vegetation management efforts; fuel/hazard reduction programs; fire prevention and emergency preparedness education; fire safety outreach campaigns; and partnerships with community groups in high fire-risk areas to distribute fire-safety information.
Grant applications must be submitted by June 18 at www.cafirefoundation.org. Award notification will begin on July 31.