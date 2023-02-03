GrantMarie1.jpg

Grant Ramey, owner of Grant-Marie Winery, pours samples of his wines during the 15th annual North Yuba Harvest Festival at Alcouffe Community Center in Oregon House on Sept. 27, 2015.

Grant-Marie Winery of Oregon House in Yuba County struck gold yet again during the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition this past January. 

The owners, Grant Ramey, and his partner Marie, faced off against 5,500 different wines from over 1,000 wineries across the nation and brought home one double gold, two golds, a silver, and two bronze awards for their six separate wine entries. These included the Raydar Red 2017, Syrah 2016, Grenache-Syrah 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, Grenache 2019, and Port 2018. 

