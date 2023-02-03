Grant-Marie Winery of Oregon House in Yuba County struck gold yet again during the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition this past January.
The owners, Grant Ramey, and his partner Marie, faced off against 5,500 different wines from over 1,000 wineries across the nation and brought home one double gold, two golds, a silver, and two bronze awards for their six separate wine entries. These included the Raydar Red 2017, Syrah 2016, Grenache-Syrah 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, Grenache 2019, and Port 2018.
“The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition has about 7,000 entries each year, so it's a pretty big thing,” said Grant Ramey, “We put six wines in and got six medals.”
Ramey explained that a double gold rating would be considered the highest placing while a gold would represent a score between 95-100%, and Silver hovering around 90%.
“Some places have a point system, others don't,” added Ramey. “The wines are divided according to price category, ours are around the $30-35 range.”
Ramey started as the original vineyard manager for Renaissance Winery, a prominent wine company in the Sierra foothills of Yuba County known for its massive library and diverse inventory of aged wines. In 1986, Ramey started crafting barrels of cabernet from Renaissance’s wines and in 2004, he launched his own legal company along with Edward Schulten, a master sommelier and winemaker from the Netherlands.
“We’ve been winning and scoring in the 90s since the beginning almost every year,” said Ramey proudly.
Grant-Marie Winery, Ramey’s latest endeavor, has leased its property from Renaissance since its conception and produces around a dozen different varietals each year. With over 40 years spent growing grapes, Ramey celebrated his last harvest in 2021 and bottled their last wines this past November.
“I’m an antique now, but we’ll be selling for a number of years still, at least the next five,” said Ramey. “I have a bunch of years worth of cabernets sitting in the cellar aging, which is good for them.”
As Ramey slowly inches his way out of the business, he has been passing on his techniques to a handful of new people leasing the property. Those interested in trying Grant-Marie wines can keep an eye out for them at New Earth Market in Yuba City or the next local farmers market. Orders can also be placed online at grantmariewinery.com, or by calling 530-692-1084.