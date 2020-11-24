Sutter County dedicated nearly $2 million in federal funding to a community support program that has resulted in grants for 104 small businesses and 31 nonprofit agencies impacted by COVID-19.
The Small Business Economic Resiliency Grant program was authorized by Sutter County officials in response to the financial losses encountered by businesses during the pandemic.
The funding for the program came from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Recovery (CARES) Act and was administered by the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation.
“We’re very proud of this program and our partnership with Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation to get money into the hands of our local businesses and nonprofits who were impacted as a result of COVID-19,” said Sutter County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Sullenger in a press release.
Sutter County has dedicated up to $4 million in CARES Act funding for community support programs.
The county has also given nearly $150,000 to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank to assist with operations.
The Sutter County Superintendent of Schools is also administering a $800,000 program to provide support to families who have increased child care costs due to school closures.