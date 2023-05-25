The Marysville Joint Unified School District recently received a $13.5 million grant from the California Community Schools Public Partnership (CCSPP) to develop wellness activities and programs at several school sites within the district.

With the rise of social media and changes in some student behavior as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, wellness has become a focus for schools not only in California but nationally as well. To meet those challenges, Marysville Joint Unified School District applied for and received grant funding to continue its focus on the mental and physical well being of students.

