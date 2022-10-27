Thanks to a $65,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Marysville Police Department said it will be able to increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs.
In an effort to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on local roads, the department said the grant funding will allow it to support ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community.
“Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling,” department officials said. “The grant will provide additional programs and resources, including DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.”
The grant, which runs through September 2023, will help the department with the following:
– High visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.
– Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
– Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.
– Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement.