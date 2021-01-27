The California Office of Small Business Advocates and the Governor’s Office of Business and Office Development announced that small business COVID-19 grant applications will be accepted starting Feb. 2 and ending on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
To help Colusa County businesses apply for the loans, the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, will host a grant application assistance workshop on Feb. 2 from 9-11 a.m.
Those interested in attending the workshop can do so in-person or virtually. To comply with current COVID-19 guidelines, the in-person workshop will require masks and social distancing.
According to a release issued by the chamber, grants up to $25,000 based on annual business revenues in 2019 will be available and priority will be given to disadvantaged communities and underserved small business groups.
Space is limited and those who would like to attend must RSVP by calling Chamber secretary Jennifer Diaz at 458-5525 or email info@ColusaChamber.com. Those who would like to RSVP in Spanish should contact Jeanne at 707-303-6377 or email jeanneo@theravensmouth.com.
Grant requirements and eligibility can be found at CAReliefGrant.com. Tips for applying can be found at https://careliefgrant.com/tips/.
To expedite the application process, those who attend the workshop are asked to bring the following documents: a government-issued photo identification card, the most recent tax return that has been filed, and a copy of their official filing with the California Secretary of State, if applicable, or local municipality for the business such as articles of incorporation, certificate of organization, fictitious name of registration or a government-issued business license.
For more information, call the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525.