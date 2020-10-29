Sutter County businesses and nonprofits will have another opportunity to apply for grants, through the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, that are meant to provide relief for financial issues experienced due to COVID-19.
The county established a Small Business Economic Resiliency Grant Program earlier this year to help businesses within the county cover day-to-day operating expenses, as well as a Nonprofit Organization Economic Resiliency Grant program to serve as gap funding for revenue losses that have occurred this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
The most recent round of small business grants committed up to $1.5 million – the initial round made available $600,000 in grants that went out in June – while the nonprofit program made available $800,000. Businesses and nonprofits are eligible for up to $20,000 each in funding.
“We’ve been extremely busy, but we’ve had a lot of good applicants for both programs,” said Brynda Stranix, president and COO of the Yuba-Sutter EDC, which was tasked by the county to administer the funds.
Her team is currently in the process of finalizing the recommendations for the business grant recipients, which, if they pass final checks, would see about 77 local businesses benefit from a total of approximately $954,000 worth of grants. On the nonprofit side, 22 organizations have been selected to receive about $302,000 worth of grants, Stranix said.
The latest funding period was between Oct. 1-23. Because all of the funds weren’t expended, Stranix said the application period will remain open. If local businesses or nonprofits have received, say, $10,000 in funding from previous rounds, they would only be eligible for up to $10,000 more.
“We will likely begin administering the latest funds during the first part of next week,” Stranix said. “Then we will also have another $500,000 or so available for local businesses, as well as another $500,000 for nonprofits.”
Sutter County supervisors also established a loan program earlier this year that made available $250,000 worth of funds. Stranix said the Sutter County board has since agreed to forgive those loans to businesses for up to $20,000. She also encouraged businesses that received funding through the Paycheck Paycheck Protection Program to apply for loan forgiveness at https://bit.ly/3e5zdOj.
The various forms of funding have been crucial for the businesses that have benefited from the programs.
“For some of them, it’s saved their business’ life,” Stranix said.
With state and federal programs having exhausted available funding for those impacted by COVID-19, Stranix said county businesses and nonprofits interested in applying for the local funding should reach out to her team at the Yuba-Sutter EDC at 751-8555, or visit www.ysedc.org.
“We will keep the current application period open, and applications are available on our website,” Stranix said. “If they have any questions, they should call us and we’ll help them with the process.”
Yuba County had a similar grant program for small businesses earlier this year when officials made $500,000 worth of grants available. While those funds have been administered, Stranix said officials plan to initiate another round of funding in the future, though plans are still being worked out.