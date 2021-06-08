A grass fire in the area of Intanko Lane and Kapaka Lane, northeast of Wheatland, grew to 850 acres and destroyed one structure Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.
The fire was 28 percent contained as of 7 p.m. and its forward progress had been stopped. Public information officer Mary Eldridge said Cal Fire air resources continued to make drops over the fire on Tuesday afternoon. She said no injuries had been reported. At least one structure was destroyed and several others were threatened.
A north wind pushed the fire from Intanko Lane toward Waldo Road and Chuck Yeager Road.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office went door-to-door to get residents cleared in areas threatened by the fast-moving grass fire north of Camp Far West Lake in Wheatland.
Evacuations and warnings went out around 2:30 p.m. At around 3 p.m., Beale Air Force Base said all base residents east of East Garryanna must immediately evacuate to the base gym. The Vassar Lake gate will be closed until further notice due to the fire. At around 6:30 p.m., the base gave the all clear for evacuated residents to return back to their homes.
The base advised residents to stay inside overnight because of poor air quality.
At around 6:45 p.m., YCSO lifted evacuation warnings for all Yuba County zones affected by the fire. Intanko Lane and Kapaka Lane remained closed as of late Tuesday.
A temporary evacuation center remained open for affected residents at the Wheatland Community Center – 101 C St., Wheatland. Large animals and livestock affected by the fire could be taken to the Yuba County Posse arena at 5396 Marysville Road, Browns Valley. Yuba County Posse/Search and Rescue, and Yuba County Animal Care Services were on hand to assist.