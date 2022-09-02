Matthew Coulter – a candidate for Grass Valley City Council facing accusations he bit a man on the neck and wielded a knife – remained jailed Friday on $50,000 in bond.
Coulter, 59, faces a felony accusation of battery with serious bodily injury. He’s also charged with misdemeanor battery, Nevada County Superior Court records state.
The accusations stem from a Thursday afternoon incident in Grass Valley at a construction site in the 100 block of South Auburn Street. Grass Valley police said he began screaming at workers after he was told it was private property and an active work site. Coulter allegedly bit one person on the neck and had a boxcutter-style knife, police said.
Coulter appeared Friday before a Nevada County judge. Deputy Public Defender Hayley Dewey asked for pretrial release for her client, noting Coulter has always appeared in court when required. Additionally, he had “finances” on him at the time he intended to use for a rent payment.
“This current charge is a serious felony,” Judge Candace Heidelberger said. “It seems to me that he already has a number of offenses.”
“I do have concerns about the safety of the public, given the circumstances that we have. I think bail at $50,000 is fine,” the judge added.
Coulter is scheduled to return to court next week for a bail review hearing.
Coulter is a regular at local government meetings, often speaking during public comment via telephone. He also has a handful of restraining orders against him, some by elected officials.
Five restraining order requests have been filed against him since late July, including one by Nevada County Board of Supervisors candidate Lisa Swarthout. However, that request has since been dismissed, court records show.
Coulter is running against Haven Caravelli and Hilary Hodge for two open seats on the Grass Valley City Council.
According to Grass Valley police, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at a work site in the 100 block of South Auburn Street.
Coulter had been at the site filming the workers, and at one point tried to enter the construction area, Deputy Chief Steve Johnson said in a statement.
A worker approached and said it was private property and an active job site, Johnson said.
“This upset Coulter and he began screaming at the workers,” the deputy chief stated. “Two workers then attempted to usher Coulter off the property. A scuffle between the parties ensued and, at one point, Coulter bit one of the workers on his neck. Coulter also presented a boxcutter-style knife during the scuffle.”
Another worker allegedly grabbed the knife from Coulter. Workers told officers they wanted to pursue an assault charge against Coulter, and he was taken into custody, officials said.
The bitten worker was treated by paramedics at the scene. Coulter was treated at the hospital for superficial wounds and then booked into jail, police said.