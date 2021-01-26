The circumstances surrounding the death of a Grass Valley man who died on Monday night during an incident involving Yuba County law enforcement is under investigation.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Kibbe Road and Lincoln Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Monday for reports of a suspicious man in a vehicle. Deputies located the man – later identified as William Hennefer, 37, of Grass Valley – who reportedly refused to exit his vehicle and was acting erratically when law enforcement made contact with him.
Negotiations to have Hennefer exit the vehicle were unsuccessful, said Leslie Carbah, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
Hennefer began to pull the vehicle away before putting it into reverse multiple times. He eventually pulled forward toward deputies before becoming stuck in a ditch.
Deputies made a tactical approach to the vehicle to extract Hennefer from the vehicle. One deputy broke out the window of the man’s vehicle to look inside. Hennefer was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat. Paramedics attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful and Hennefer was declared dead.
Carbah said Hennefer’s cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology reports.
There was no apparent external trauma to Hennefer’s body, she said, and there was no force used by deputies during the incident aside from breaking the vehicle’s window with a baton.
The investigation into Hennefer’s death and the circumstances leading up to it is ongoing, she said.