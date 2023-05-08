Officials with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a 46-year-old Grass Valley man arrested Saturday had three arrest warrants from Yuba County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Nevada County deputies arrested Adam Angelico, 46, of Grass Valley on “multiple felony warrants” at about 7 a.m. Saturday morning at his home in the 19000 block of You Bet Road. Angelico allegedly evaded deputies in two pursuits the week prior, officials said.

