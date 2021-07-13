The auto tour loop along with some nearby hiking trails on the west side of the Gray Lodge Wildlife Area in Butte County will close for about two weeks starting today to allow crews to improve water management, wildlife habitat and overall visitor experience.
The latest work continues progress made last year on habitat improvement and visitor amenities. So far in 2021, crews have been regrading pond bottoms that were enhanced last year along the auto tour loop to improve their appeal to migrating waterfowl and shorebirds and make for an enhanced visitor experience.
Construction crews will also complete the installation of four water control structures to improve the movement of water across the wildlife area, allowing for better management of the wetlands for the benefit of wildlife. The entrance to Parking Lot 18 will also be widened to improve visitor safety.
The latest project is being funded through a $1.4 million grant from the state Wildlife Conservation Board in partnership with Ducks Unlimited.
Work is scheduled to begin today near Parking Lot 14. The auto tour loop and hiking trails are scheduled to reopen July 26, pending any construction delays.
The remainder of the wildlife area will remain open to public use during construction. Popular activities at Gray Lodge in the summer include hiking, fishing and birding. For more information, contact Gray Lodge at 846-7500.