As part of an initiative to end smoking and tobacco use across Northern California, Rural Initiatives Strengthening Equity (RISE) hosted the American Cancer Society’s 47th annual Great American Smoke Out event to encourage residents to commit to healthier, smoke-free lives.
Peach Tree Health, First 5 Yuba County and local public health departments took part in the event to help make Yuba-Sutter a smoke-free community.
For over 40 years, the American Cancer Society has hosted Smoke Out on the third Thursday of November. The event serves as an opportunity for people who smoke to achieve healthier lifestyles through healthcare resources and community support.
“We had a great turnout, and spoke to many people about kicking tobacco,” said Remmington Sandler, a program aide with Yuba County Public Health.
Smoke Out calls upon individuals, businesses, community groups and health care providers to help those who smoke to make a plan to quit.
The event offered some immediate initiatives for quitting like the “Turn in Your Pack, Get $10 Back” campaign from Yuba County Public Health.
“We had a lot of interaction with the community. We had an interactive game that allowed participants to answer a question about tobacco to win a $5 Subway card. We gave out 26 cards! We were able to give out four Quit Kits and we had one person turn in their tobacco products for the $10 ‘Turn in Your Pack, Get $10 Back’ Campaign.” Health Education Specialist Theresa Gallier said.
According to the California Tobacco Facts and Figures Report, an estimated 40,000 Californians die each year from tobacco-related diseases, while many others experience painful conditions and reduced quality of life. Officials from RISE claim that Northern Californians are disproportionately affected by the tobacco industry.
Marginalized rural residents, low-income populations and ethnic minority groups tend to use tobacco products at higher rates, experience greater second-hand smoke exposure, and have higher rates of smoking-related disease, officials said.
As a local health care provider, Peach Tree Health has collaborated with local agencies across Yuba, Sutter, Butte and Sacramento counties to discourage smoking and promote wellness for its staff, patients, and visitors.
For free help to quit smoking, vaping, chewing, or using any tobacco or nicotine product, visit www.KickItCA.org.